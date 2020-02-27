On the Beat: Woman who celebrated 104th dies days after column runs in paper

Last week, I wrote about Louise "Weezie" Zdellar celebrating her 104th birthday with her family. She died two days after that story ran in the paper.

Her family had taken a copy of the paper, which she read religiously before her eyesight waned, to her on Sunday. She read the column with a magnifying glass. Her granddaughter, Kristen Statler, said the last story she ever read in her beloved hometown paper was about her own remarkable life.

When Zdellar's daughter received the call about her death, she was scanning and enlarging the article for her mom because she knew she would want to read it a few more times, and it would be easier than using the magnifying glass.

The family shared this description of who Weezie was with me, and it fits her to a tee.