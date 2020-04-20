On the beat: Working from home, parting with a pet during a pandemic

Then my wife tries (emphasis on “tries”) to do the same with her high school students. Not all attend classes every day. Not all come prepared. Not all do the assignments. Everything at this point is improvised. But since improv is a part of drama, well, there’s your lesson.

On my side, there are at least three screens going in my third-floor closet/office space at any given time — my laptop, an auxiliary screen, and my iPad — each of which is jam-packed with the stuff I need to opinionate about whatever is happening on the local, statewide, national and international scene.

I’m telling you all this to give you a picture of the kinds of strain being placed on our home WiFi. The result is that, some days, my screens freeze up while I’m in mid-sentence of prose that certainly is destined for the Pulitzer entry. Or my daughter will be delivering her lines from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” but all her fellow actors and professors will see is static or a frozen, blurred image.

Somehow in all this, the newspaper makes it into print, the students get taught and the lines delivered.