On the beat: Working from home, parting with a pet during a pandemic

I can’t begin to describe the strains this pandemic, and specifically the stay-at-home aspect of it, are putting on the way we do journalism. My small corner of this universe involves opinion, the ugly stepchild of the kinds of journalism performed by our stellar team of reporters and editors on the news side. Our job on the editorial side is to take a stand, express opinions and persuade readers. Reporters and editors on the news side are there to provide the facts and let readers decide.
Whatever. Most of us are stuck at home either way, and it’s awful for people involved in a profession that requires us to go out, see what we can see and talk to newsmakers. In my case, I’m stuck at home with a daughter working on her master’s degree from a performing arts university, and a wife who teaches drama. If you mix those disciplines together, what you get are lots of opinions, and lots of drama. You also get tremendous strains on our home internet. Because my daughter’s university insists that the show must go on - just like a newspaper.
So, each day, my daughter’s fellow students gather together — with one stuck in Australia, others in California, one recovering from the coronavirus, and the rest scattered across the country — to rehearse online. Each actor occupies a little square on the Zoom screen, looking up, down and across at each other, a lot like they do in the opening credits to “The Brady Bunch.”
Then my wife tries (emphasis on “tries”) to do the same with her high school students. Not all attend classes every day. Not all come prepared. Not all do the assignments. Everything at this point is improvised. But since improv is a part of drama, well, there’s your lesson.
On my side, there are at least three screens going in my third-floor closet/office space at any given time — my laptop, an auxiliary screen, and my iPad — each of which is jam-packed with the stuff I need to opinionate about whatever is happening on the local, statewide, national and international scene.
I’m telling you all this to give you a picture of the kinds of strain being placed on our home WiFi. The result is that, some days, my screens freeze up while I’m in mid-sentence of prose that certainly is destined for the Pulitzer entry. Or my daughter will be delivering her lines from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” but all her fellow actors and professors will see is static or a frozen, blurred image.
Somehow in all this, the newspaper makes it into print, the students get taught and the lines delivered.
Then there’s another strain of this weird work environment. In the middle of our home confinement, a massive tumor developed on the inner right thigh of Lucy, our beloved, 17-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Terrorist. Lucy has been with us since my days as a foreign correspondent. She was born outside of London. In our house there, she greeted me with bounce-off-the-walls Jack Russell enthusiasm whenever I returned from six-week stints in Afghanistan or Iraq. She adapted well to the possums and raccoons invading our yard and house in Dallas. But she found her wonderland in St. Louis, especially Tower Grove Park.
The tumor didn’t care about any of this. The tumor never heard of the coronavirus. Its only job was to grow. And grow massively, it did.
I broke away from my work to take Lucy to the neighborhood veterinarian. Because of social distancing, they collected her in the parking lot and tended to her inside while I waited outside — proofreading our next day’s opinion pages on my iPhone. Then the phone rang. It was the veterinarian, barely 40 feet away yet inside her clinic, calling me to say that Lucy’s tumor was inoperable and, given her age, the other more radical options like amputation were not advisable. Painkillers were prescribed, and Lucy, like the true Jack Russell trooper that she was, persevered for the next 10 days.
Until 3 a.m. on Friday, April 17, when I awoke to hear her struggling to walk on the slick floor downstairs. The tumor, in just a few hours, had gone from manageable to unbearable. She was disoriented, crashing into walls and clearly in pain. From 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., I spent my time cuddling her and doing my best to ease the pain while trying to read The New York Times and Post-Dispatch to prepare for my workday.
The news couldn’t wait. Nor could Lucy. It was time. The veterinarian referred me to a service called Lap of Love, which performs euthansia at your home. They told me they were booked solid until the following Wednesday — far too late considering her pain. Another veterinarian, Dr. Laura Kee, stepped in after a cancellation allowed her to come to our home on that Friday afternoon.
I worked hard to get all of our copy ready for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday papers. Then I took time out with my sobbing wife and daughter. We took Lucy on a final walk through Tower Grove Park. We fed her every treat and sweet thing she was never supposed to eat. We hugged her and kissed her endlessly. Dr. Kee arrived, and we all did what we had to do.
It shook us all to the core.
But newspapers are a lot like tumors. They don’t care about these little problems. And so, after a lot of crying, I climbed back to my third-floor lair, signed back in to my three screens, and finished the job of putting together my little part of the weekend newspapers.
Though you won’t find it written, or even hinted at, anywhere in the Saturday, Sunday or Monday papers, Lucy, this one’s for you.
Tod Robberson is editorial page editor of the Post-Dispatch.
