Messenger: ER doc has one message for St. Louis (stay at home) and another for the government (we need help)

The St. Louis Cardinals season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped an emergency room doctor I know from channeling his inner baseball player.

All across the world, health care workers with inadequate protective gear are putting themselves in harm’s way, trying to treat patients and limit the spread of COVID-19. Some of those health-care workers on the front lines are dying.

In the U.S. — and Missouri — the lack of protective masks and gowns and other gear is particularly acute. The crisis was highlighted this week by a letter state Rep. Joe Runions, a Kansas City-area Democrat who is hospitalized with the virus, sent to Gov. Mike Parson.

“A top concern of my doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, who have asked me to seek your assistance, is the possibility they will run out of vital supplies, especially personal protective equipment,” Runions wrote. “Since I am in isolation, every time a doctor or nurse comes in to check on me, they must put on all manner of gear to protect themselves. However, stocks of that equipment are rapidly running low, and doctors are deeply concerned about whether those stocks will be replenished fast enough to keep up with demand.”

The problem is the same in St. Louis, and all over Missouri, says my ER doc friend. He asked that I not use his name because he had not sought permission from his corporate bosses to speak to me.