Messenger: Move to stop mass arrests could turn the tide of immigration reform

There is a labor shortage in the country, and a need for more immigrants to fill some of the jobs — such as at poultry plants — that Americans generally shun. Even before Romero worked in Missouri, the immigration program has been broken, not allowing enough people to enter the country legally to meet the needs of the employers who tend to control the political system through their donations.

And so, we go through this cycle with the tide moving one way — mass arrests of workers — and then flowing back the other — enforcement efforts focused on employers.

It’s an ebb and flow with Congress doing nothing to address the dangerous current below the surface, and the end result is immigrant families get ripped apart, whether in a poultry plant raid or at a border crossing.

If you can get past the current political climate — in which some tribalists have disdain for anybody with an R or a D after their name — this is one of those unique times in American history in which there is an opportunity to get everybody moving in the same direction.