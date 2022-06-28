Messenger: Women in Missouri could be prosecuted for seeking abortions, lawyers warn

Tony Messenger Tony Messenger is the metro columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Tony Messenger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation last week implementing Missouri’s trigger law banning abortions, he sought to limit the potential political damage.

In his statement, Parson, a staunch anti-abortion Republican, pointed out that the state’s law doesn’t allow for the prosecution of women who seek abortions, only their doctors.

But that’s not really what the law says, according to an analysis by a former Missouri prosecutor.

In fact, says Joe Bednar, an attorney at the Spencer Fane law firm, Missouri’s law might even make it possible for a woman to be prosecuted over the use of certain contraceptions, including the morning-after pill and an intra-uterine device, or IUD. Bednar was chief counsel for former Gov. Mel Carnahan, a Democrat, and an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County.

The devil, Bednar writes in his analysis, is in the details. Those details are found in the definitions that lawmakers regularly include when they write laws. And in the case of Missouri’s abortion laws, how the various definitions of abortion and pregnancy work together in the state statutes could open up women who use certain forms of contraception to prosecution.

Missouri’s law has a sentence that says that women who have an abortion “shall not be prosecuted for a conspiracy to violate the provisions of this subsection.”

That’s the sentence Parson highlighted in his news release announcing that Missouri’s trigger law was now in effect. The law bans abortions except in certain cases of medical emergency. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Such overarching bans are unpopular with the American public, polling has consistently shown. Pew Research Center polling shows that 61 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases. The percentages are even higher among women, who fear prosecution over failed pregnancies. Several polls in the wake of the recent court decision show similar results.

So it’s easy to understand why Parson would highlight Missouri’s prohibition against prosecution of women who have had abortions for “conspiracy.” But in the context of criminal law, that is simply one of many possible charges, Bednar says. Because of the way the definitions of abortion and pregnancy work together in the law, he and other attorneys believe that it is possible a woman could be charged with causing her own abortion for using certain kinds of contraception.

“I don’t know that people really understood at the time what was passed,” says Bednar, a Democrat.

As chief counsel in the governor's office, he was involved in reviewing abortion bills for several years. “They have been very artful over time of redefining words that mean one thing to the public but another in Missouri law.”

Bednar’s not the only one reading the law that way. Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat who is now a commentator on cable television channel MSNBC, says she sees a path for possible prosecution of women in the law.

“I can’t decide what’s worse, that they passed a law that women can be prosecuted or that they are lying about it,” says McCaskill, a former Jackson County prosecutor.

And it’s not just Democrats who share that opinion. When the bill was passed in 2019, the former chief counsel to Gov. Matt Blunt, a Republican, issued an opinion suggesting that women could face future prosecution.

“My opinion is that there are circumstances in which it is at least possible that a woman could be charged with a felony,” said Lowell Pearson, an attorney with Husch Blackwell.

One way or another, the issue of abortion has now become something that could change prosecutorial elections in Missouri and elsewhere. This week, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was one of 88 prosecutors nationally to sign on to a letter pledging not to prosecute those who “seek, assist in, or provide abortions.”

Lawmakers in some states — including Texas — are seeking to criminalize those who help women seek abortions in other states, such as Illinois. But the prosecutors who signed the letter say they will not file such cases.

“As elected prosecutors, we have a responsibility to ensure that these limited resources are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes, rather than enforcing abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers, and erode trust in the justice system,” the prosecutors, including Bell, wrote in the letter. “Enforcing abortion bans would mean taking time, effort, and resources away from the prosecution of the most serious crimes — conduct that truly impacts public safety.”

Other prosecutors, of course, will choose a different path. The nonprofit National Advocates for Pregnant Women, for instance, reports that there have been more than 1,300 cases of pregnant women who have been arrested or prosecuted for various actions related to pregnancy between 2006 and 2020. And that was before the abortion bans triggered by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

This is the new battleground in the abortion debate. Do you want your local prosecutors seeking charges against women for their personal health-care choices?

In Missouri, that's an open question.

From City Hall to the Capitol, metro columnist Tony Messenger shines light on what public officials are doing, tells stories of the disaffected, and brings voice to the issues that matter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.