A special feeling swept down Market Street on Saturday, June 15, 2019, overflowing onto the Gateway Arch grounds where a sea of fans roared for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman explains how the unprecedented scene was fueled by a sense of heart and caring the players have toward the community.

This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.

Aerial photos of St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory parade