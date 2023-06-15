A special feeling swept down Market Street on Saturday, June 15, 2019, overflowing onto the Gateway Arch grounds where a sea of fans roared for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman explains how the unprecedented scene was fueled by a sense of heart and caring the players have toward the community.
Aerial photos of St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory parade
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
The Sphinxes on top of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis as seen from the air over a large crowd of people who filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans gathered in downtown St. Louis for a parade down Market Street to the Arch for a rally with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
FILE PHOTO: A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
From the top of the Gateway Arch, crowds attending the Stanley Cup celebration can be seen gathering for the rally held on the Arch grounds in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous,
From the top of the Gateway Arch, crowds attending the Stanley Cup celebration can be seen gathering for the rally held on the Arch grounds in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous,
From the top of the Gateway Arch, crowds attending the Stanley Cup celebration can be seen making their way down Market St., at left, toward the rally held on the Arch grounds in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous,
From the top of the Gateway Arch, crowds attending the Stanley Cup celebration can be seen making their way down Market St., at left, toward the rally held on the Arch grounds in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous,
