As part of our video series, Winning STL, we asked Joe Buck about the places in St. Louis where he takes visitors when he wants to impress them.
Along the way he told stories about institutions like the Arch, and The Hill - and he shared a couple of memories about his dad along the way.
In Winning STL, Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
People are also reading…
Earlier videos:
- UMSL chancellor Kristin Sobolik explains how a focus on local hiring and promotion is a key for the school and our region.
- CEO Tony Thompson explains how Kwame Building Group is changing the face of St. Louis and becoming a model for developing a diverse workforce.
- Lee Broughton of St. Louis City SC tells us why our city will meet its moment with the debut of MLS soccer.
- Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says modernizing the airport is a vital step in helping our region thrive.
- After rebranding Ascension, Nick Ragone has an idea about selling St. Louis to the rest of the world.