As the food service industry bounces back from COVID, its biggest challenge is finding and keeping workers.

Bloomberg reports that for every two job openings in the restaurant business, there's only one unemployed person who can potentially fill the job. In December, job openings in the industry spiked to 1.7 million.

That reality hits home in St. Louis for restaurant owners like Tom Schmidt of Salt + Smoke. In a recent interview he describes his special sauce for finding and retaining workers in this competitive environment.

