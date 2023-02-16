It's 2023 rankings of schools from U.S. News and World Report, the University of Missouri-St. Louis was recognized among the best-value schools in the nation.

Chancellor Kristin Sobolik explains how a focus on local hiring and promotion is a key for the school and our region.

The video is part of a new series, Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.

