As St. Louis sees a population decline, the refugee community can bring talent, culture and a set of skills that could help our region.
Arrey Obenson of the International Institute says opening opportunities in our city is more than a moral imperative – it’s an economic one as well.
This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
