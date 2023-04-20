Joe Buck's biggest disappointment about the NFL's move from St. Louis was our town's missing out on an opportunity for a new outdoor stadium and the businesses it could bring downtown.
He says he's since moved on, and maybe it's time for St. Louis to move on as well. "We can pick up and carry on."
This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
