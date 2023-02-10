In a new a video series St. Louis Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
We listen to their perspectives and ideas while discussing the best path forward for St. Louis.
In today's episode, Marc Schreiber president of the St. Louis Sports Commission, goes behind the scenes to talk about some recent victories for our town and where the competition will be coming from in the years ahead.
Watch more:
- CEO Tony Thompson explains how Kwame Building Group is changing the face of St. Louis and becoming a model for developing a diverse workforce.
- Lee Broughton of St. Louis City SC tells us why our city will meet its moment with the debut of MLS soccer.
- Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says modernizing the airport is a vital step in helping our region thrive.
- After rebranding Ascension, Nick Ragone has an idea about selling St. Louis to the rest of the world.