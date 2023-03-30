When one of his restaurants failed, owner Tom Schmidt had no choice but to immediately flip the script and open a new one.

He talks about the birth of Salt + Smoke, St. Louis as a food town and the gamble that paid off when he decided to open a restaurant downtown.

This video is part of a new series, Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.

