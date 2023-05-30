There is no other theater in the country that can match the spectacle of The Muny in St. Louis, which begins its 105th season on June 12 with Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.
Kwofe Coleman, president and CEO of the Muny, explains how, for a couple hours on a given summer night, 11,000 people from all walks of life can share a common experience.
This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
People are also reading…
Earlier videos:
- Salt+Smoke owner Tom Schmidt tells how he took a gamble on a downtown restaurant. That gamble has paid off
- Broadcast Joe Buck on why he loves coming home to St. Louis.
- UMSL chancellor Kristin Sobolik explains how a focus on local hiring and promotion is a key for the school and our region.
- CEO Tony Thompson explains how Kwame Building Group is changing the face of St. Louis and becoming a model for developing a diverse workforce.
- Lee Broughton of St. Louis City SC tells us why our city will meet its moment with the debut of MLS soccer.
- Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says modernizing the airport is a vital step in helping our region thrive.
- After rebranding Ascension, Nick Ragone has an idea about selling St. Louis to the rest of the world.