After its 100th anniversary season, The Muny received more than just a facelift.

CEO Kwofe Coleman wants the theater to be a gateway experience for our town - to make the facility and the campus a gathering place and a home for St. Louis.

Watch has he explains his dream of "packing every corner" for The Muny.

This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.