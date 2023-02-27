In the Hulu TV series "The Bear," Jeremy Allen White gave us an inside look at the chaotic world of a Chicago sandwich shop. The series was fictional, but Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke tells us that it hit close to home for anyone working in the restaurant industry.
This video is part of a new series, Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
See the entire interview:
See the more in the series:
- CEO Tony Thompson explains how Kwame Building Group is changing the face of St. Louis and becoming a model for developing a diverse workforce.
- Lee Broughton of St. Louis City SC tells us why our city will meet its moment with the debut of MLS soccer.
- Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says modernizing the airport is a vital step in helping our region thrive.
- After rebranding Ascension, Nick Ragone has an idea about selling St. Louis to the rest of the world.