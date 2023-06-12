No theater in the country can match the spectacle of The Muny in St. Louis, which begins its 105th season tonight with Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.

Included in the crowd will be 1,500 patrons watching from the free seats, available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first time Muny CEO Kwofe Coleman saw a production there, it was from the free seats. He explains why it's important to keep that Muny tradition alive.

This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.

