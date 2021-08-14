Concerned St. Louis neighbors discuss noose incident

Repercussions from a noose found in a tree in the Benton Park neighborhood continue to ripple across the immediate area in the form of gentle door knocks and polite conversations.

A group of about 25 neighbors and concerned friends fanned out across Benton Park Saturday afternoon, talking to people about the incident.

The group was led by Julia Ho, who is renovating a house in the 2800 block of Lemp Avenue. On Aug. 5, a contractor working on the house found the noose.

Ho is of Taiwanese descent. The contractor is a Black woman.

"This is terrorism. This is clearly a message sent to me or my contractor that we are not welcome here," Ho said.

The group broke into smaller groups of three or four to talk to neighbors, make sure they knew about the incident and ask what they felt about it.

"I was kind of scared. I feel like our neighborhood is diverse and welcoming. This was surprising," said Morgan Bean, who lives a couple of doors down from the house where it happened.

Another neighbor, James K. Ozemczak, said it was "ignorance. That's all that is. They do something thinking it's funny, and it isn't."