 Skip to main content
Concerned St. Louis neighbors discuss noose incident
0 comments

Concerned St. Louis neighbors discuss noose incident

{{featured_button_text}}
Benton Park

Clementine Killeen, 14, writes "No place for hate" in chalk in front of a Benton Park residence, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A noose was found in a tree, on Aug. 5. Photo by Daniel Neman.

Repercussions from a noose found in a tree in the Benton Park neighborhood continue to ripple across the immediate area in the form of gentle door knocks and polite conversations.

A group of about 25 neighbors and concerned friends fanned out across Benton Park Saturday afternoon, talking to people about the incident.

The group was led by Julia Ho, who is renovating a house in the 2800 block of Lemp Avenue. On Aug. 5, a contractor working on the house found the noose.

Ho is of Taiwanese descent. The contractor is a Black woman.

"This is terrorism. This is clearly a message sent to me or my contractor that we are not welcome here," Ho said.

The group broke into smaller groups of three or four to talk to neighbors, make sure they knew about the incident and ask what they felt about it.

"I was kind of scared. I feel like our neighborhood is diverse and welcoming. This was surprising," said Morgan Bean, who lives a couple of doors down from the house where it happened.

Another neighbor, James K. Ozemczak, said it was "ignorance. That's all that is. They do something thinking it's funny, and it isn't."

Ozemczak's parents bought the house he lives in when he was in fifth grade. He is now 76.

"We haven't had anything like that here," he said.

"If they're sneaking around doing it, they don't have the guts to show their face."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories August 11, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News