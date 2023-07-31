ST. LOUIS — The stench of a corpse flower comes slowly, stealthily.

Octavia the corpse flower began blooming late Sunday afternoon at the Missouri Botanical Garden, when the tightly wound flower began unfurling from the spadix, a tall stalk that shoots from the top of the plant.

In general, the more it unfurls, the worse it smells.

By reputation, it smells worse than an Army latrine. It smells worse than a teenage boy’s room. It smells worse than a teenage boy.

Specifically, it smells like rotting flesh.

Hundreds of botany lovers filed past the plant Sunday evening, hoping to catch a whiff as well as a glimpse of the flower.

The glimpse part was easy. But as darkness fell around 9 p.m., the stench had not yet made itself known.

“More people come to smell than to see,” said MoBot horticulturalist Emily Colletti.

She thought it might begin to smell particularly rank around midnight as the flower opened more.

A native of Sumatra in Indonesia, the corpse flower produces its signature rotting flesh odor to attract bugs and other pollinators from as far as one mile away, said Emily Colletti, a MoBot horticulturalist.

And, of course, it also attracts curious humans, who come to sniff the malodorous perfume for themselves.

“I really want to see it stink. I’ve seen a rotting raccoon before, and it really smelled. I’d like to see a flower do that,” said 11-year-old Savannah, who lives in Metro East.

For some, seeing the fast-growing, odd-looking plant was enough.

“It looks like a flower you’d see when the dinosaurs were alive,” said Kenzi Heisler, of Washington.

Banana plantations encroaching on their native habitat have made corpse flowers an endangered species, Colletti said, with only about 1,000 remaining in the wild.

But they are increasingly being cultivated by humans. MoBot has about 20 of the plants, though only three are large enough to bloom. When they do flower, it is on an irregular schedule.

Years can pass between blooms, she said. Or sometimes they will bloom in successive years. Octavia, the plant at the center of all the current commotion, has bloomed four times since 2017.

The plants begin to smell once the flower opens, revealing their pollen. Flies only have a few short hours to bring the pollen from one plant to the pistil of another. The plants attract the flies — which, let’s face it, have questionable taste — with the odor of putrefaction.

If the plants receive sufficient pollen, they will produce a cluster of berries with one or two seeds in each one. Rhinoceros hornbill birds eat the berries and distribute the seeds the usual ways birds do.

Colletti said that the expected smell should dissipate by Monday morning but that it would probably return, though less potently, later in the afternoon as the day heats up.

People who miss out on seeing and smelling Octavia for themselves will have another chance in about 10 days, when another corpse flower is expected to bloom. This second flower split from Octavia earlier this year and is named Augie, because the Roman emperor Augustus was the brother of Octavia.

And if you don’t want to see Octavia or August, but you still want the experience, you could just leave a package of ground beef out on the counter for a day or two.