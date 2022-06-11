Couple sent to hospital after dispute ends in stab wounds for both

ST. LOUIS — A domestic dispute early Saturday ended with stab wounds for the suspect and the victim, and an arrest for assault.

Just after 2:20 a.m., police received a call for a "cutting" in the 1900 block of Senate Street, in the city's Benton Park neighborhood.

A 31-year-old woman told officers she was drinking with a 33-year-old man at a bar when they began arguing, according to a St. Louis Police incident report. The dispute continued until they arrived at her home, and the man left. She told police he returned and threatened to kill her, then himself.

She reported that he began choking her, and she lost consciousness several times. The victim stated she grabbed a knife while being choked, and stabbed the man. Both ended up with stab wounds from the knife.

They were treated and released from an area hospital.

An officer at the St. Louis Police command post confirmed the man was arrested for assault and taken to the City Justice Center after he was released, but declined to give his name.

