1 dead, 1 in critical condition after triple shooting in Belleville, police say

BELLEVILLE — A triple shooting left one dead and two in the hospital Saturday morning.

Belleville police said they responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found three female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, one of whom is now critical condition. Police said the third victim was dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting began as a domestic disturbance and say the suspected shooter is related to the victims.