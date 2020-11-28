1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A crash in Franklin County left one man dead and another seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Daniel R. French, 30, of Pacific, died at the scene, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. He was traveling northbound on Route HH near Wildwood Lane around 2:10 p.m. when his 2017 Ford Fiesta was struck head-on by a 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck that had crossed the center line.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Anthony E. Frenzel, of Wildwood, was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, the Highway Patrol said.

