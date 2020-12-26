 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A man driving the wrong way on Missouri 364 was killed and two people in other vehicles were hurt in a Christmas night accident, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The crash, involving four vehicles, began when Christopher B. Dauphin, 32, of St. Peters, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 364, west of Missouri 141, about 9:33 p.m., the patrol reported.

Dauphin's vehicle struck head-on a vehicle driven by Alyssa N. Sabo, 26, of St. Louis, then struck a vehicle driven by Anthony G. Fanara, 59, of St. Charles, and was hit by a vehicle driven by .Christina M. McCarthy, 46, of Farmington.

Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabo and Fanara had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulances to hospitals, the patrol said.

Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways

Statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol show traffic fatalities have declined over the years. Year-to-date figures for 2020 (*as of Dec. 15, 2020) show that fatalities are up about 10% over the same period in 2019. The numbers for 2019 have not been finalized yet because the patrol is still entering reports into its database from outside agencies.

YEAR PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
2002 1,208
2003 1,232
2004 1,130
2005 1,257
2006 1,096
2007 992
2008 960
2009 878
2010 821
2011 786
2012 826
2013 757
2014 766
2015 869
2016 947
2017 923
2018 921
2019 880
2020 to date* 929

