1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A man driving the wrong way on Missouri 364 was killed and two people in other vehicles were hurt in a Christmas night accident, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The crash, involving four vehicles, began when Christopher B. Dauphin, 32, of St. Peters, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 364, west of Missouri 141, about 9:33 p.m., the patrol reported.

Dauphin's vehicle struck head-on a vehicle driven by Alyssa N. Sabo, 26, of St. Louis, then struck a vehicle driven by Anthony G. Fanara, 59, of St. Charles, and was hit by a vehicle driven by .Christina M. McCarthy, 46, of Farmington.

Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabo and Fanara had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulances to hospitals, the patrol said.

