1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A man driving the wrong way on Missouri 364 was killed and two people in other vehicles were hurt in a Christmas night accident, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
The crash, involving four vehicles, began when Christopher B. Dauphin, 32, of St. Peters, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 364, west of Missouri 141, about 9:33 p.m., the patrol reported.
Dauphin's vehicle struck head-on a vehicle driven by Alyssa N. Sabo, 26, of St. Louis, then struck a vehicle driven by Anthony G. Fanara, 59, of St. Charles, and was hit by a vehicle driven by .Christina M. McCarthy, 46, of Farmington.
Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabo and Fanara had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulances to hospitals, the patrol said.
Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways
Statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol show traffic fatalities have declined over the years. Year-to-date figures for 2020 (*as of Dec. 15, 2020) show that fatalities are up about 10% over the same period in 2019. The numbers for 2019 have not been finalized yet because the patrol is still entering reports into its database from outside agencies.
|YEAR
|PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
|2002
|1,208
|2003
|1,232
|2004
|1,130
|2005
|1,257
|2006
|1,096
|2007
|992
|2008
|960
|2009
|878
|2010
|821
|2011
|786
|2012
|826
|2013
|757
|2014
|766
|2015
|869
|2016
|947
|2017
|923
|2018
|921
|2019
|880
|2020 to date*
|929