1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes through senior apartment building in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A resident was killed and two others were injured Tuesday morning when a car crashed through a senior living apartment complex in south St. Louis.

A man who lives in the Aboussie Pavilions complex crashed through a wall of the building around 10:45 a.m. The complex, in the 4600 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Bevo Mill, is designed for seniors or people with disabilities. Police have not identified the driver.

The resident who died was hit by a collapsing wall and debris after the crash, said St. Louis police Lt. Lathan Isshawn-O'Quinn. The driver and one other resident were also injured.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the crash, but they believe the man may have had a medical emergency, Isshawn-O'Quinn said.

The building was left strewn with debris and a large hole near its front entrance Tuesday.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.