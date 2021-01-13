1 dead, 2 others suffer life-threatening injuries in Metro East crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in St. Clair County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Route 13, about a half-mile south of Route 156, police say.

A 74-year-old man, driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre, veered off the road before overcorrecting and hitting a 2011 Kia Forte head-on, police say. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police.

Both the driver and passenger in the Kia were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver is a 41-year-old woman from Marissa, and the passenger is a 71-year-old woman from Wheaton, Illinois.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.