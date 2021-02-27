 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Jefferson County accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday evening on Missouri 30 west of Adele Drive, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Joseph R. Austin, 63, of Luebbering, Mo., was killed. Shawn M. Ferris, 33, of Dittmer, and a passenger in his vehicle, an 11-year-old boy of High Ridge, were seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the patrol said.

Austin was driving eastbound on Missouri 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by John W. Schmiedeskamp, 48, of Grubville, Mo., which was westbound. Austin's vehicle then struck the front of Ferris' westbound vehicle. The accident occurred at 7:27 p.m. Friday.

Austin and Ferris were not wearing seatbelts, the patrol said. 

