1 dead, 3 injured after car flees traffic stop, crashes in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and three more were injured Friday when a car fleeing a traffic stop hit two other cars near the St. Louis County border. The driver of one of those cars died.

Several witnesses told the Post-Dispatch that St. Louis County police were chasing the vehicle, a grey Hyundai, when it crashed at Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard. Both county police and city police, which took over the investigation, said officers from the county did not chase the vehicle.

The incident began after noon when a St. Louis County officer attempted to pull over the Hyundai and it fled into the city, police said. The Hyundai crashed into two other cars, a Chevy Camaro and a Ford Fiesta in the city's Patch neighborhood. The driver of the Camaro died at the scene; the driver of the Fiesta refused medical treatment.

At least eight county police vehicles were at the scene after the crash.