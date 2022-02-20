 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead, another wounded in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday night here. 

University City police said they found two males shot in the 7800 block of Birchmont Drive after receiving a call for a shooting at 8:32 p.m. Saturday. 

Both victims were transported to the hospital where a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man was in stable condition, police said. 

No other information about the victims, including names, was release. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News