You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 killed, 3 hurt when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks
0 comments

1 killed, 3 hurt when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

LAKE OF THE OZARKS STATE PARK — A boater was killed and three others injured in an explosion at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported on Twitter about 4 p.m. that a vessel had exploded. The tweet said the explosion happened in the Glaize Arm part of the lake.

The patrol initially said three people suffered injuries and that searchers were looking for a fourth person. But authorities later said the fourth person was found dead inside the engine compartment. The patrol did not indicate the extent of the injuries suffered by the other three.

Not other details were released Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports