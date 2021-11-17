1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and three others were wounded just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of State Street, Illinois State Police said.

A man in his 20s died at the scene and another person was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. Two others also were taken to area hospitals, but police had no further information on their condition.

A large police presence remained near 83rd and State streets, the site of a Mobil gas mart, more than two hours after the late afternoon shooting.

No further details were available.