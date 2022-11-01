1 killed, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — Five people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday in East St. Louis.
Police arrived at around 1:20 a.m. to the intersection of North 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a call of multiple shots fired. Four people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The case is being investigated by the Illinois State Police's Public Safety Enforcement Group and East St. Louis police.
