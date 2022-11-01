 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — Five people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday in East St. Louis. 

Police arrived at around 1:20 a.m. to the intersection of North 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a call of multiple shots fired. Four people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The case is being investigated by the Illinois State Police's Public Safety Enforcement Group and East St. Louis police. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

