1 killed after pickup struck by stolen car speeding in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Saturday when the pickup was struck by a stolen car traveling at a high rate of speed near the Vandeventer neighborhood of north St. Louis, police said.

The stolen car was speeding west on Evans Avenue with three young men inside about 3:30 p.m. when it hit the pickup at the intersection with Vandeventer Avenue, according to a police report.

Police say the pickup then overturned and caught fire. The driver was taken to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police arrested the three young men and took them to a hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available Saturday.