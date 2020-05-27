1 killed, another hurt when North County fight leads to shooting

JENNINGS — A fight between two groups of people near Jennings Tuesday night led to a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

St. Louis County police were called about 9 p.m. to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive near the Lucas Hunt Village apartments.

Two men were shot at the scene and taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any additional details on the shooting Wednesday, and have not publicly identified the man who was killed.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.