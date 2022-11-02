1 man killed, another injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — One person died and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Greer Avenue. A 22-year-old man was killed, and a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police listed two suspects in the shooting — a 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old man — but said they were released pending further investigation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.