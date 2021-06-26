1 person dead after crash in Southwest Garden neighborhood

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Saturday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — One person died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood, police said.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. when the driver of a 1999 Pontiac Firebird was speeding on South Vandeventer Avenue, veered off the right side of the road and hit a retaining wall at Vandeventer and Shaw Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has not been identified by authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
