1-year-old shot in the head, man shot in the chest in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot — including a 1-year-old child who was struck in the head and a 23-year-old man wounded in the chest — about 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the Fairground neighborhood, police said.

The child's condition was not available immediately after the shooting, police said, and the wounded man was "barely conscious but breathing."

The shooting happened near Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue in north St. Louis.

No other details about the incident or the people shot were immediately available.

So far this year in the region, at least 49 children have been wounded or killed by gunfire, according to data kept by the Post-Dispatch.