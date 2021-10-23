$10,000 reward offered in vigil shooting that killed one, injured three

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information about a shooting during a downtown vigil last month that killed one man and injured three others.

The organization is now offering $10,000 to the tipster whose information leads to the felony arrest of those responsible.

The shooting happened at around 8:42 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 2000 block of St. Charles Street near North 20th Street where people had gathered for the vigil.

Four victims were taken to the hospital; one of them, Cedric Owens, 34, died from his injuries. Two women, both 23, were shot in the head, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police have released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

The vigil was being held to honor another homicide victim, Demetrise Thomas, who had been shot nearby less than 24 hours earlier. The vigil shooting occurred about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.