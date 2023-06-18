ST. LOUIS — One juvenile was killed and nine others injured early Sunday during a shooting in downtown St. Louis, police said.
Officers responded around 1:05 a.m. to a building near the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 14th Street where they found 10 juveniles had been shot. One was dead, nine others were taken to the hospital for their injures.
Police did not release any other details Sunday morning.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
