ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, including two fatally, in a series of shootings across the city this weekend.

People ranging in ages from 17 to 25 were hit by gunfire, from a Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street to Washington Avenue's entertainment district then north again to Hyde Park. Two 18-year-old women died.

The shooting started around 7:30 p.m. when a fight broke out on a street packed with revelers for an annual Cinco de Mayo festival. Police said they arrived to the 2700 block of Cherokee Street and found a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs. The previous night, two people had been shot and killed at a bar nearby.

Just before 1 a.m., a man was shot in his leg as he walked in the downtown entertainment district on Washington Avenue near Tucker Boulevard. A 19-year-old man also arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound but refused to tell officers where he was hit or what happened, according to police reports.

Then, around 2 a.m., four teenagers were shot in three separate blocks in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers found two 18-year-old women who died in the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Branch Street.

A 17-year-old girl had been shot in the 1900 block of Agnes Street, just north of Branch, and another 18-year-old woman was found inside a home nearby. Both were in critical condition.

Finally, just before 4 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Halliday Avenue near South Compton in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, where they found multiple homes and cars that had been struck by gunfire. An unidentified man was also dropped off at an area hospital in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones released a statement at 4:50 p.m. Sunday attributing the violence to interpersonal conflicts that escalated due to the wide proliferation of guns in the city. She said she was "keeping especially close in my prayers" the two girls who died.

"The city of St Louis will continue to use every tool available to us to make our communities safer, but our families urgently need action with gun safety laws at the state and federal levels," she said.

Four minutes later, another call came in: A man had been shot numerous times in the 4500 block of Carter Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital, conscious and breathing, police said.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. with a statement from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and information about another shooting.