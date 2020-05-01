10-year-old boy among armed carjackers in Soulard neighborhood who led police on chase

ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy was among the carjackers who robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Soulard neighborhood, then led police on a brief car chase, authorities said Friday.

The child was with a 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys who were taken into custody Thursday. They were turned over to juvenile authorities.

The carjacking happened about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of south 13th Street, police said.

The victim told police she had just parked her car when someone behind her pushed her to the ground. One of the youths pointed a gun at her and took the keys to her 2017 Volkswagen Passat. The four boys got into her car and drove away, and the woman called police, authorities said.

Officers spotted the car nearby and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off. Police recovered the Passat in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue, about a mile from the carjacking, police said.

Officers took the boys into custody and recovered a gun, police said.

