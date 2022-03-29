11 people in St. Louis safely evacuated from residential building fire

ST. LOUIS — Eleven people safely got out of a residential building that caught fire Tuesday night in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the fire in a two-story apartment building around 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street.

There were no injuries reported from the blaze, fire officials on the scene said. However, medics were treating a woman who had suffered a previous injury. Approximately 11 people, including juveniles, and one dog were brought out from the building.

A resident said she witnessed flames on her bed and dresser inside her apartment. The fire department was investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the building.