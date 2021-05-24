 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11-year-old boy drowns in Jefferson County river
0 comments
alert

11-year-old boy drowns in Jefferson County river

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy wearing a life jacket got stuck under a log, pulled under water and drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Big River in Jefferson County, authorities said. 

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy responded to the area downstream from Morse Mill around 3:20 p.m. where he saw a woman on the opposite bank attempting to give CPR to a boy, sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said. 

The deputy dropped his utility belt, threw on a life jacket hanging on a tree nearby and swam to the boy, attempting to resuscitate him until ambulances arrived. 

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:15 p.m. Authorities did not identify the child.

A report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, which conducts most water rescues and investigations, said the boy was swimming downstream in his life jacket when he got stuck in the middle of the river. 

He was pulled under water and was unable to return to the surface, the report said. 

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to include the correct spelling of Morse Mill. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Ending unemployment payments may not solve the labor shortage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports