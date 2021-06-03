 Skip to main content
11-year-old boy injured when gunman knocks on door, opens fire inside St. Louis apartment
ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy suffered a graze wound early Thursday when a gunman fired shots inside a St. Louis apartment.

Police said the boy was stable at a hospital after being shot about 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Selber Court.

The boy was inside the apartment with at least eight other people, including three other children ages 6 to 14. No one else in the home was injured.

The incident began when residents heard someone knock on the door. A 29-year-old resident opened the door and the gunman entered and began firing shots, police said.

A man in the apartment returned fire but ran off before officers arrived.

Police have made no arrests. 

