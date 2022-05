ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Benton Park West while taking out the trash with his brother, according to police.

The boy told officers he was out with his brother taking the trash to a dumpster in the alley of the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue when he heard gunshots.

He said he felt pain and realized he was shot, police said.

Police said the boy did not see who shot him but heard the shots come from the north end of the alley.

He was taken to the hospital.