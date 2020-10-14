 Skip to main content
11-year-old girl shot in the arm in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
11-year-old girl shot in the arm in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis

Officers exit the residence at the 1300 block of North Garrison Avenue where the shooting occurred in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting call on the 1300 block of North Garrison Avenue where they located an 11 year-old female inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old girl was shot inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police say. 

EMS workers arrived at the home, in the 1300 block of North Garrison Avenue, at about 5 p.m. 

No further information was available yet on the girl's condition or the nature of the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

