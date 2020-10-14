11-year-old girl shot in the arm in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old girl was shot inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police say.
EMS workers arrived at the home, in the 1300 block of North Garrison Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
No further information was available yet on the girl's condition or the nature of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
11 year-old Injured in Shooting on N Garrison Ave in St. Louis
Watch now: Scene of shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.