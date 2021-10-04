 Skip to main content
12-year-old boy critically injured after being shot by another teen in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year old boy shot a 12-year-old Sunday night in south St. Louis.

Police received a call for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. after the 12-year-old had been brought to a hospital by his mother.

Police said the boy had been shot "multiple" times by a 16-year-old in the 400 block of Hurck Street, which is in the city's Patch neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was arrested and referred to the juvenile court system.

The investigation is continuing.

