12-year-old boy shot in St. Louis' Baden neigborhood

Boy injured in leg during shooting in Baden

A boy is transported by St. Louis Fire Department workers in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue in Baden after he was shot in the leg on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. A neighbor said the boy's older brother said the shooter left in a car. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the ankle Monday in the city's Baden neighborhood. 

The boy was getting off a bus with three other children, all between the ages of 11 and 13, in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue when a man fired shots at them from a dark-colored Nissan, the boys told police. 

Only one boy was hit, and he was stable on Tuesday morning. 

