12-year-old boy shot in St. Louis' Baden neigborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the ankle Monday in the city's Baden neighborhood.
The boy was getting off a bus with three other children, all between the ages of 11 and 13, in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue when a man fired shots at them from a dark-colored Nissan, the boys told police.
Only one boy was hit, and he was stable on Tuesday morning.
From staff reports
