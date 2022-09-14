12-year-old Ferguson girl not abducted, classified as runaway juvenile

This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with additional information.

FERGUSON — Police on Wednesday canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl after announcing she was in the company of someone she knows. The girl is still considered a runaway juvenile.

Police said the teen had tried to run away on Sunday, but her mother intervened. Then shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, the mother told police her child was missing.

An Amber Alert was issued around 11 p.m. Tuesday, and police said they feared the girl had been abducted Monday afternoon outside Ferguson Middle School.

On Tuesday, when police showed the mother a video from Monday of a woman putting her daughter in a blue minivan outside of the school, the mother said she didn't recognize the woman.

Police found the minivan on Wednesday, but neither the girl nor the people suspected of taking her were inside. The owner of the minivan contacted police, and when police asked the mother again if she recognized the woman in the video, she confirmed it was the girl's older sister.