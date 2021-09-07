12-year-old girl injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand Monday evening at a home in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police were called to the shooting about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue and found the child with a "superficial" gunshot wound to the hand.

Witnesses told officers the child was in a bedroom with a 38-year-old woman when shots came from outside the house and hit the girl, according to St. Louis police.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was considered stable, police said.

The 12-year-old is at least the 70th child 17 or younger in the St. Louis area to be injured by gunfire so far in 2021, according to reporting in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.