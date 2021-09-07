 Skip to main content
12-year-old girl injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand Monday evening at a home in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

Police were called to the shooting about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue and found the child with a "superficial" gunshot wound to the hand. 

Witnesses told officers the child was in a bedroom with a 38-year-old woman when shots came from outside the house and hit the girl, according to St. Louis police. 

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was considered stable, police said. 

The 12-year-old is at least the 70th child 17 or younger in the St. Louis area to be injured by gunfire so far in 2021, according to reporting in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of August 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

