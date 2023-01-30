13-year-old boy accused of carjacking in south St. Louis church parking lot

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy Saturday who is accused of carjacking a man in a church parking lot last week.

The teenager was in juvenile custody Monday on a robbery charge, police said. They are not releasing his name because he is a minor.

Police said around 5 p.m. Friday a 62-year-old man had parked his 2016 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church, 7309 Virginia Avenue, when he was approached by two teenagers.

He told police the teens held him at gunpoint and told him to get out of the car, which he did. The man also gave the teenagers his wallet, according to a police report.

When the teenagers tried to drive away in the man's Dodge, they hit several cars and eventually ran away, police said.